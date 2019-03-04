ROSEBURG -- Douglas County Parks Department announced today that most of the county parks are open and fully functioning, but there a few that are still without power and have trees and limbs down. Our crews are working diligently to cleanup and repair damage. Park patrons are urged to proceed with caution if they are traveling through parks.
• Amacher Park CLOSED No power. Trees and limbs down. Park closed to new campers until power is restored.
• Pass Creek CLOSED – No power. Trees and limbs down. Park closed to new campers until power is restored.
• Sawyers Rapids CLOSED - No power. Trees and limbs down. Park closed until debris is cleared and power is restored.
• Singleton Park CLOSED - No power. Trees and limbs down. Park closed until debris is cleared and power is restored.
• O.C. Brown Park CLOSED - No power. Trees and limbs down. Park closed until debris is cleared and power is restored.
• River Forks Park OPEN SOON Power restored. Trees and limbs down. Should be open by Monday afternoon, but use caution if visiting.
• Umpqua Dunes RV Park OPEN Power restored. Watch for standing water and flooding
• Whistler’s Bend OPEN Power restored. Several trees are down and disc golf course sustained considerable damage from down trees.
• Hestness Landing OPEN Parking lot and ramp accessible. Multiple trees down.
• Stanton County Park OPEN Power restored
• Chief Miwaleta OPEN Power restored
• Ben Irving OPEN No power. Trees and limbs down.
• Mildred Kanipe OPEN Power restored. Trees and limbs down in day use area. Campground closed for non-peak season.
• Cooper Creek OPEN No power. Parking lot and ramp accessible.
• Scottsburg Park OPEN No power. Parking lot and ramp accessible.
• Bolon Island Boat Ramp OPEN No power. Parking lot and ramp accessible.
• Carl C. Hill Wayside OPEN No power. Trees and limbs down.
• Cavitt Creek OPEN No power. Trees and limbs down.
• Cleveland Rapids OPEN No issues.
• Colliding Rivers Boat Ramp OPEN May have trees and limbs down.
• Cooper Creek Reservoir OPEN Power restored. Parking lot and ramp accessible. Multiple trees down.
• Crab Dock at Windy Cove OPEN No issues
• Gardiner Boat Ramp OPEN No issues
• Half Moon Bay Park OPEN Watch for standing water and flooding
• Happy Valley Boat Ramp OPEN No issues
• Iverson Memorial Park OPEN May have snow, as well as trees and limbs down.
• James Wood Boat Ramp OPEN Snow in parking lot and may have trees and limbs down
• Long Fibre Park OPEN May have snow, as well as trees and limbs down.
• Mack Brown County Park OPEN No issues
• Ork Rock OPEN No issues
• Pickett County OPEN May have snow, as well as trees and limbs down.
• Richard G. Baker Memorial OPEN May have snow, as well as trees and limbs down.
• Riverside Boat Ramp OPEN No issues
• Scott Creek Boat Ramp OPEN Snow cleared.
• South Jetty County Park OPEN Watch for standing water and flooding
• The Narrows Wayside OPEN May have snow, as well as trees and limbs down.
• Umpqua Landing Boat Ramp OPEN May have snow, as well as trees and limbs down.
• Windy Cove Park and Campground - Loop A OPEN Watch for standing water and flooding
• Windy Cove Park and Campground - Loop B OPEN Watch for standing water and flooding
• Yellow Creek Boat Ramp OPEN No issues
We will update the Douglas County Parks webpage at http://www.co.douglas.or.us/parks/ with information regarding clean-up progress and accessibility, as it becomes available. If you have any questions, please call our office at (541) 957-7001.