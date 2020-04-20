REEDSPORT — The Oregon Coast Anglers used their passion to benefit the community with a fishing trip over the weekend, donating the catch to Project Blessing Food Pantry.
Steve Godin, president of Oregon Coast Anglers, said several recreational and sport fishermen were expected to participate in the Saturday trip. At the time of the interview, he said there were four to six boats expected to be sailing for the fishing trip.
“We’ll be fishing out of Winchester Bay and running out to what we call 10-mile Reef,” Godin said. “Fishing in over 300 feet of water to try and catch these fish … Hopefully we’ll be able to catch enough fish to make this worthwhile and help the community.”
The group will be aiming for bottom fish with each fisherman able to catch five. Around 3 p.m. they’ll meet up and send the catch to a commercial seafood processor near Springfield. The processor will prepare the fish and deliver them to Project Blessing.
Susan Martin, director of Project Blessing Food Pantry, said they could only accept a donation if it's been commercially processed. She noted that food safety standards are important for the pantry, especially now with the health crisis.
“Food has to be handled in a certain way,” she said, adding that they’ve added a new position that makes sure proper food handling is observed. “Once it’s caught, it has to be handled as if you were on a commercial vessel. It has to appear to us from a commercial packer, frozen and that’s the only way we can accept it.”
Oregon Coast Anglers will be covering the expense to get the fish processed. Godin said the fishers will just have to catch fish to contribute to the donation.
Martin said the offer is awesome. She was excited and grateful when she received Godin’s call offering the donation. Martin said another bonus is that people often request seafood at the pantry. She said it’s good food, healthy and something the pantry customers want.
“This is a huge partnership,” she said, adding that she hopes they can continue working with OCA after the crisis.
Godin recalled that Sharkey’s Charters in Charleston did a similar donation to the pantry in Coos Bay. He said he got the idea from their trip and advised any anglers wanting to sail from Charleston to get in touch with Sharkey’s.
He added that they’ve done their research and the fishing trip is legal under the state’s "stay-at-home" orders. He added they’ll be exercising social distancing, limiting two people on each boat and keeping a safe distance when on land.
“Normally doing a run like this, I would take four. Three other people including myself,” he said. “So, we’re doing what we can to limit exposure. If it weren’t for that, we’d actually have more fish that we can donate.”
