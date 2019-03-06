REEDSPORT — The Memorial Day Weekend Committee will meet at noon Wednesday March 13, at Bedrock’s Pizzeria Reedsport
Plans are well underway for this year’s Memorial Day Weekend’s “A Salute in Remembrance.”
Reedsport’s Memorial Weekend Patriotic Activities May 25-27 and include the following events:
1:30 p.m. Parade; 3 p.m. War Memorial Service at Hahn Park; 4 p.m. An Honor & Greet local Veterans event held in the lobby of the Pacific Auditorium where Honor Quilts will be presented; 4:30 p.m. a Veterans Dinner will be held at the Presbyterian Church; and at 7 p.m. the annual Patriotic Concert in the Pacific Auditorium.
Fundraising for the continuation of these annual Memorial Weekend events will commence on March 15. Members of the committee will be selling “Buttons” that reflect contributor’s level of support. Contributors of $100 will receive a Benefactor Button; $25 contributors will receive a Sponsor Button; and $5 contributors will be given a Support Button. They are asked to wear their button proudly to induce their friends to get their own button. Local business and organizations are invited to be sponsors.
"Show your pride and respect for our servicemen by attending any or all of these events," said a spokesman. The events are all free with donations gratefully accepted.
Volunteers to assist in all of these activities are always welcome. Those with an interest in helping should consider attending the meeting at Reedsport’s Bedrock Pizza Parlor. To learn more or to make a contribution, visit www.reedsportmemorialparade.org. There is a map of the parade route and an application for participating in the parade on the website.