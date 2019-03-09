Try 3 months for $3
Reedsport celebrates Memorial Day

MAY 28, 2017 — Tony D'Agnese plays the trumpet on the Veterans of Foreign Wars float during the Memorial Day Parade along U.S. Hwy 101 in Reedsport on Sunday.

 Bethany Baker, The World

REEDSPORT — Honoring veterans and those who have gone on before will be the theme during the "Salute in Remembrance" at Reedsport's Memorial Weekend Celebration. The weekend will kick off with a parade and then there will be several other events throughout the Reedsport area.

Activities include:

Sunday, May 26 

1:30 p.m. — Memorial Weekend Parade on U.S. Highway 101, from 22nd Street to 10th Street.

3 p.m. — Following the parade — Memorial Service at Hahn Park War Memorial - Highway 38 near Rail Road crossing in Old Town Reedsport.

4:00 p.m. — Meet and Greet a Veteran at Pacific Auditorium, 2260 Longwood Drive.

4:30 p.m. — Veterans Dinner - will be held in the Presbyterian Church and Veterans will eat free. Others may join them for a donation. The church is located at 2360 Longwood Drive.

7:00 p.m. — A Patriotic Concert will be held at Pacific Auditorium, 2260 Longwood Drive. Admission is by donation.

Monday, May 27 — MEMORIAL DAY 

10 a.m.  — A Veterans Memorial Service will be held at the Masonic Cemetery, 3021 Longwood Drive.

