REEDSPORT — Honoring veterans and those who have gone on before will be the theme during the "Salute in Remembrance" at Reedsport's Memorial Weekend Celebration. The weekend will kick off with a parade and then there will be several other events throughout the Reedsport area.
Activities include:
Sunday, May 26
1:30 p.m. — Memorial Weekend Parade on U.S. Highway 101, from 22nd Street to 10th Street.
3 p.m. — Following the parade — Memorial Service at Hahn Park War Memorial - Highway 38 near Rail Road crossing in Old Town Reedsport.
4:00 p.m. — Meet and Greet a Veteran at Pacific Auditorium, 2260 Longwood Drive.
4:30 p.m. — Veterans Dinner - will be held in the Presbyterian Church and Veterans will eat free. Others may join them for a donation. The church is located at 2360 Longwood Drive.
7:00 p.m. — A Patriotic Concert will be held at Pacific Auditorium, 2260 Longwood Drive. Admission is by donation.
Monday, May 27 — MEMORIAL DAY
10 a.m. — A Veterans Memorial Service will be held at the Masonic Cemetery, 3021 Longwood Drive.