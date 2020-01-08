ELKTON — Learn to how to make a felted coin purse with Ginny Kliever, Foggy Bay Studios, in a workshop being held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Elkton Community Education Center.
This fun workshop is appropriate for youth and older to create their own project. The cost to participate is $40 and that includes all the materials. If you want a special button on your project, bring one 1/2- to 5/8-inch in size.
This is a limited space workshop. Register by emailing foggybay@frontier.com by Jan. 16 if possible.