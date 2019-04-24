REEDSPORT — Lower Umpqua Hospital Foundation announces the nominees of the 2019 Beacon Awards. The Beacon Award, celebrating its 10th anniversary, was established by the Foundation to recognize the voluntary efforts of local individuals and organizations to improve the health, wellness, and safety of individuals in our community.
All are invited to a free reception to honor the nominees. The winning group and individual will be announced 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 in the Lower Umpqua Hospital main lobby where delicious appetizers will be served. At that time, award winners will receive a donation of $100 for a local program of their choosing.
Group Nominees
C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team)
Nominated for their help to our community in training people for emergency preparedness and providing volunteers to respond during community emergency situations, along with helping at community events.
Christmas in July
They bring together more than one hundred volunteers for the annual event to help preserve and revitalize homes in the community for low-income homeowners, the elderly, the disabled and families with children.
Scottsburg Fire & Rescue Team – including Scottsburg residents: Terry Briggs, Deanna and Rob Vest, Mike Seets and Suzanne Onsurez
This group took the initiative and were instrumental in ensuring the safety and wellness of their neighbors in Scottsburg, Wells Creek, Elkton, Loon Lake and Ash Valley during the February 2019 snowstorm.
Individual Nominees
Dr. Kanani Dilcher – Nominated for her hard work and dedication to her patients. She makes house calls in the community and always goes the extra mile.
Peggy Edson – Kept the Red Cross alive in coastal Douglas County for many years. She has helped maintain a warming shelter for the homeless in Gardiner, Reedsport and Winchester Bay.
Drs. Dale Harris and Michelle Petrofes – They have provided medical care in Reedsport for over 30 years at Dunes Family Health Care. Both have volunteered for many organizations and fundraisers in the community. Dr. Harris was a Reedsport city councilor from 1990 until 2000 and has performed as the Easter Bunny for many years at the annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Carey Jones – Volunteers for many organizations in the community, including driving to Roseburg every month to pick up food for the AARP Food Bank, cooks at the Smith River Grange monthly, and serves as auctioneer for many organizations to help raise money for high school scholarships.
Guy Marcione – Works as the shop teacher at the high school and goes beyond his teaching requirements to counsel, guide and find job opportunities for his students. He volunteers annually at the Hinsdale Gardens by supplying transportation for visitors from the Elk Viewing to the garden during open days.
Jeri Miller – Volunteers as part of the LUH Auxiliary and oversees the information desk volunteers. In addition to having regular shifts, she also covers many of the shifts when no one else is available to cover. She makes sure each patient feels welcomed and taken care of.
Cindy Phillips & Family – They have been invaluable volunteers for the Reedsport K9 Shelter for over two years. They have driven to Eugene to transport rescue dogs in need of a forever homes.
Rosalie Willis – There was a very serious accident above Gardiner Hill on January 19, 2019. The patients were trapped in their vehicle and down an embankment. She risked her life to care for the patients.