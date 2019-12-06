YACHATS — The Little Log Church and Museum in Yachats will be the venue for two outstanding performances to help raise funds toward the rebuilding of the historical local structure.
The first will occur 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6th. Versatile actor and singer Rhodd Caldwell will perform a reading of "A Child’s Christmas in Wales" by Dylan Thomas. Caldwell produced and performed the reading last year to a sold out audience in Newport in collaboration with the Newport Symphony Orchestra. The reading will be accompanied with screen projections of illustrations from the book by Caldecott Medal winner Trina Schart Hyman.
Caldwell has had an extensive association with regional theaters for nearly fifty years as an actor, singer and dancer, creating widely divergent roles in theater, musical theater and opera. Some favorites have included award-winning turns as Salieri in "Amadeus" and Harold in "The Boys in the Band;" Cogsworth in "Beauty and the Beast," Cervantes / Quixote in "Man of La Mancha," Higgins in "My Fair Lady," and Harold Hill in "The Music Man." Rhodd was featured as the Seal in a collaborative premiere of "Zoopera: the Enchanted Garden" between the Cleveland Opera and The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, also 7 to 8 p.m., there will be a performance by classical guitarist Cameron O’Connor of Eugene. O’Connor has gained international recognition as a musician and composer, and has been a prizewinner in ten international competitions. He now serves on the faculty of Oregon State University.
O’Connor’s recent and upcoming performances include solo and duo recitals throughout Japan; performing as guest artist at the Corvallis and Northwest Guitar Festivals; chamber music and opera appearances with Eugene Opera and musicians of the Oregon Symphony; and as a chamber music soloist at the New World Symphony in Miami.
Admission for these benefit performances is $20 for adults and $5 for children under 12, payable at the door.
The Friends of the Little Log Church and Museum is classified as a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, and contributions to them are tax deductible. The Little Log Church and Museum is located at 328 W. Third St. in the heart of Yachats. They are honored to have both these fine artists perform this holiday season.