LAKESIDE – The City of Lakeside mailed out a survey last week asking residents and property owners for their thoughts and concerns about allowing ATVs on city streets as a means of accessing the dunes.
“The City of Lakeside is considering and exploring the benefits to the city of creating an ordinance to make Lakeside a dunes access city by allowing residents and tourists to use city and county roads to reach the dunes access point at Spinreel Park, by use of OHV’s,” states the letter.
The survey asks whether the recipient supports the proposal and if they feel the matter should be put to a city-wide vote with a ballot question. It also includes space for people to include their own comments on the matter.
The proposal would allow people to use specified routes during daylight hours to and from the dunes. Among other things, supporters have said this would boost the city’s economy by bringing more tourist traffic to the area, looking for dune access, as well as bringing new residents to Lakeside. Opponents have said the noise from the ATVs and enforcement of the rules are big issues against it.
Some residents have also said a police presence, or other means of enforcement, should be arranged before considering the proposal. Others have suggested doing a trial run with a set end date, then evaluating whether to continue the ordinance or make it more permanent.
If someone did not receive a copy of the survey, or needs additional copies, they can be picked up by making arrangements with City Hall, or by calling 541-759-3011 to have one mailed. Copies are restricted to local residents only.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city asks that surveys be returned by dropping them in the mail slot, or mailing them to P.O. Box L, Lakeside, OR 97449.
