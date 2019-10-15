LAKESIDE — The Lakeside City Council took action against a longtime nuisance against public health and safety during its October meeting, opening a formal hearing against a property on Rainbow Avenue.
The property had been the source of complaints due to trash and other debris piling around it, including broken machinery and other sharp objects, impacting the public health and safety. According to Lakeside City Manager Andrew Carlstrom, the city contacted the property owner multiple times about cleaning up the property, even offering assistance when large dumpsters were brought around the neighborhood for area cleanup.
In the end, though, no serious action was taken. Carlstrom noted it had been about a year since any changes had taken place, despite the city's attempts to contact the owner.
The City Council unanimously voted to begin placing a daily fine on each of the four nuisance complaints, up to a debt of $5,000. Once that ceiling is reached, a lien is to be placed on the property. Once the lien is placed, Carlstrom said the city would have options to auction, sell, or take other action on the property to collect the debt.
During discussion, it was noted how major a course of action this is and that the councilors see it was a last resort and that the property had been an issue for years.
Other business
The council unanimously approved a resolution adopting a plan of action and supplemental budget amendment policy for the City of Lakeside. The plan of action will be presented to the Oregon Secretary of State. It was noted the procedure is largely a formality in response to the city's recent audit. Mayor James Edwards said things are going well for the city, with no hemorrhaging of money, and action is being taken to fix any issues.
The council also unanimously approved an ordinance allowing for keeping rabbits and chickens. Councilor Shauleen Higgins noted this moves the community toward producing their own sustainable food and having healthier foods. She added that they would want to look into similar measures in the future.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance to increase the size of the Planning Commission from five to seven members.