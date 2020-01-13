REEDSPORT — During its first meeting of 2020, the Lakeside City Council discussed a proposal to allow off-road vehicles to use public roads when going to the dunes.
During the council's work session, they were given a presentation on the proposal. The proposal would offer two permits: One would be a non-residential permit that allows the holder to ride from Spinreel Park, North Lake Resort, Osprey Point Resort, and the County Campgrounds on designated routes. The other permit would be a residential permit, allowing the holder to ride to the dunes from their home, or in the same areas as the non-residential permit.
Authorized roads for non-residential permit holders would include Spinreel/Wildwood from the bridge to Airport Way; Airport Way to Eighth Street; Eighth Street to Marina; and North Lake Road from Eighth Street to North Lake Resort.
It was stressed this would not permit people to ride OHVs wherever they want. OHV operators would not be able to ride their vehicle to the grocery store, for example.
The proposal also outlines the rules OHV riders would be expected to follow: Riders can only use OHVs between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.; speed must be kept 10 mph under the posted limit, on designated roads, and 15 mph on roads east of the railroad tracks, parking in designated areas; the number of passengers per vehicle will be limited to the designated passenger limit of the vehicle; noise levels must be kept within the OHV standard of 93db; licensed vehicles have right of way on all roads; riders must not attempt stunts or racing on public roads; protective equipment must be worn at all times; and lights must be on for increased visibility.
Vehicles included in the proposal are three and four-wheeled ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes, and golf carts. All OHVs must have a valid Oregon OHV permit and all non-OHV vehicles must be insured and licensed per Oregon state laws. Individuals with a revoked or suspended drivers license may not drive an OHV on public roads or land.
It was noted that, at present, residents wanting to enjoy the dunes have to get space in campgrounds, limiting space for tourists to enjoy the area. Currently, 21 states have laws allowing OHV use on public roads, with another eight allowing them to cross or have limited access to public roads for connecting trails and riding areas.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to develop city parks within Lakeside city limits, and in accordance with the comprehensive plan.
They also approved an ordinance to donate $250 to the League of Oregon Cities Foundation.