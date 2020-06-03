Gregory A. Curton - 66, passed away on May 21, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Harold R. White - 75, passed away on May 26, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements with Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Allen C. Gardner - 70, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements under the direction Dunes Memorial Chapel.
