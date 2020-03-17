WINCHESTER BAY – Save the Oregon Dunes is looking for volunteers to help clear scotch broom around the Umpqua Dunes Staging Area on March 21.
The group will meet at the Umpqua Dunes Day Use OHV Staging Area and Douglas County Park on Salmon Harbor Drive. The project will be done from 10 a.m. to noon, though it is dependent on the weather and may be cancelled if conditions are bad.
“If the weather is predicted to be rainy, we will cancel,” they state on the event’s page. “Check back on (the) page a day before the event.”
Scotch broom was originally planted, in the early-to-mid 1900s, to secure the dunes. However, the lack of natural predators and good growing conditions led to the plant running wild and overtaking native plants. Bill Blackwell, with SOD, said it can be found all over the coast, as well as inland as far as Roseburg.
The groups will be removing mature plants, some with stems one inch in diameter. Though the event is scheduled to go for two hours, volunteers wishing to continue working are welcome to.
“After a couple hours of removing those plants, for people who are over 60, two hours is long enough,” said Blackwell.
Scotch broom is difficult to remove. With seeds that stay viable for roughly 50 years, it can spread quickly and is hard to keep from growing back. However, Blackwell said that removing mature plants usually makes it easier to remove younger ones.
Though concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus have caused a number of events to be canceled or rescheduled around the South Coast, Save the Oregon Dunes plans to continue this event. Blackwell said they can work independently and ensure tools are wiped down with sanitizers.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring shovels, loppers, tree saws, gloves, and drinking water. There will be a limited number of tools available for borrowing. People should also dress for doing work, wearing long pants, closed toe-shoes, and a hat. If people are feeling sick, or have experienced any of the COVID-19 symptoms, local and state governments have encouraged staying home.
Save the Oregon Dunes will also be hosting a follow-up project on May 16.
They also have an event planned for April 18, for Earth Day. The project will be done at Dellenback Trail, near Lakeside, to remove more scotch broom. Blackwell said this is a “protect the best” area with lots of native grass.
“We want to remove the scotch broom so it doesn’t overtake the native grass,” he said.
For more information on upcoming events, go to www.savetheoregondunes.org.
