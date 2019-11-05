REEDSPORT -- The Reedsport Community Charter School recently celebrated Homecoming, recognizing its final Homecoming Court as the school embraces a trend of not having student royalty for such events.
According to RCCS Principle Jerry Uhling, the staff made the decision as a way of reducing distractions from the learning environment. He recalled that, in the past, there could be weeks of drama among the students over who was crowned King or Queen and those not selected or unable to participate. The process of selecting Homecoming King and Queen was also seen as a distraction, with students focusing on the activities awarding the titles or campaigning for it, rather than focusing on lessons.
"It causes a lot of drama in the school for weeks, not just the event it happens," said Uhling. "To avoid that whole circumstance of the drama and things that go into that, we decided to not recognize anybody."
Uhling said the staff had discussed that there was a growing trend of schools doing away with Homecoming royalty, but added that it wasn't a contributor to their decision. Their reasoning was centered on "preserving the sanctity of the learning environment." This decision carries over to Prom with the dance's tradition of royalty coming to a close as well.
You have free articles remaining.
The school isn't planning to completely do away with Homecoming or Prom and they still hope to recognize students. The administration is still in preliminary planning phases and discussing options, but Uhling said they may come up something to replace the courts -- he suggested potentially a 'top 10' of students who meet certain criteria as determined by student leadership. The school staff are looking at different ideas, and they plan to talk over everything with student leadership sometime in the future.
"That is distant preliminary talks right now, about what that might or might not look like if we decide to go that route," said Uhling.
As the process continues, the school staff will work closely with student leadership to build a new system. It is undecided whether an alternative for Prom royalty will be established as well.