FLORENCE — The 113th annual Florence Rhododendron Festival is still months away (May 15-17, 2020), but planning is already underway in earnest.
Part of that planning involves the public’s input on a theme for the big event.
The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is asking people to exert their creativity and submit ideas for a fun theme that represents the festival and our area, and entices people to come from out of town to enjoy the festivities.
A $50 prize is up for grabs for the winning suggestion.
You have free articles remaining.
To submit your idea email it to info@FlorenceChamber.com or drop it off in person at the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce’s Visitors Center at 290 Highway 101. Members of the organizing committee will choose a winner and announce it on December 20. In the case of duplicate ideas, the entry that arrived earliest will be declared the winner.
The Chamber is also accepting applications for the Rhododendron Court scholarship pageant. The Royal Rhododendron Court will represent Florence at civic events and promote participation in the Rhododendron Festival. Members of the court will sell commemorative event pins to help raise funds for future scholarships. The senior court is for high school senior men and women who will vie for the titles of King of the Coast and Queen Rhododendra. The junior court is for elementary school girls.
To learn more about the 113th annual Florence Rhododendron Festival and to volunteer for one of its committees, contact the Chamber at 541-997-3128, info@FlorenceChamber.com, or drop by 290 Highway 101.