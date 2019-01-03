FLORENCE — The Florence Garden Club will present Siuslaw Watershed Council Programs Manager Kyle Terry who will talk about the Native Plant Distribution and the other Siuslaw Watershed Council programs. This free presentation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, and is open to the public. It will be held at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw at 3996, US Highway 101 in Florence.
The Siuslaw Watershed Council started giving away free native plants to riparian landowners in 1999, when a dedicated handful of SWC members wrote the first grant to fund the distribution. Today, when you look around our watershed, you can see the original native plants growing strong on riverbanks throughout the area, thanks to the hard work of landowners who planted and cared for the seedlings. The Siuslaw Watershed Council gives away up to 10,000 plants each February to over 100 landowners from distribution sites in Mapleton, Deadwood, Blachly, and Lorane. These streamside plants benefit our watershed by increasing water quality and habitat for our native fish including salmon. This free presentation is open to the public.
For a a list of native plants and other information, visit the watershed online at www.siuslaw.org.