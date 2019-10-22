Saturday, Oct. 12 was one of the busiest days I've had in a long time. It started at 6 a.m. with a bonine tablet, a precautionary measure against getting seasick. A long awaited fishing trip with the girls would start at 7:30 a.m. from the Empire Boat Ramp on the Miss Penny. Cheryl Reed and I joined Penny Howard. Doreen Hamlin was supposed to be there. All of us girls had worked together back in the 1980s at Ragtime Style Shoppe.
Keeping the captain company, Chris Hall, who is married to Joan Eckes, Cheryl's cousin. He and Penny's husband, Roy (Chub), are long-time fishing buddies.
We left the dock right at 7:30, dropped some crab pots and were cruising at better than 35 knots getting us 10 miles off shore in no time. I loved the heated cabin and knowing that the head with a door was just outside the cabin on the 26 foot aluminum Hewes — soon to be Lucky Me Charters based out of Winchester Bay. The idea of a bucket even on a calm sea just doesn't appeal to me. I need a much taller bucket than I used to!
Almost cooler than a head with a door, the electric reels. Getting to 100 meters and back up with fish by simply pushing a button seemed a little like cheating.
We had our full limit of various rock fish, harvested a couple limits of crab and were back to the dock just after noon. The guys cleaned fish while Cheryl and I backed crab. I was home in my chair by 1:30 and very sleepy.
I rallied in time for a concert at the North Bend Community Center. Thank you birthday boy Roger Morgan from 105.9, The Legend! I had called the radio station trying to get ticket prices and he answered live on the air. Yikes! When he finished his program he brought four tickets to me for the show. I invited Cheryl and we took the birthday girls Stephanie Tevepaugh and Keri Cook to see Coos Rhythm and Blues Quintet, Johnny Wheels and the Jim Belushi Blues Band.
Sometime around 10:30 I took cooked crab home, thank you Cheryl and Chuck!
If this sounds like your idea of fishing, as soon as Roy completes his CPR class and gets a special sticker he is ready to book charters for 4-6. Call Captain Roy Howard, Lucky Me Charters at 541-948-3905.