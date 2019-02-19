Try 1 month for 99¢
Job fair
FLORENCE — The fourth annual Community Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Three Rivers Casino Resort Event Center.

This one-stop Community Job Fair will feature over 30 businesses looking to hire, offering opportunities including summer employment, community business connections and the resources needed for a great career choice. The south doors to the Event Center will be open for anyone under 21 years of age looking for employment opportunities.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a current resume and come dressed to impress.

