ROSEBURG — Have you ever dreamed of flying like a bird, or marveled at their silvery bursts of song? If so, “For the Birds” is for you! The Artisan Winds Flute Trio (Brigitte Chase, Cynthia Ferguson, and Cathy Vandendoel) will perform a bird-inspired musical event to benefit Umpqua Valley Audubon. For the Birds will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at the First Presbyterian Church located at 823 S.E. Lane downtown Roseburg.
Sure to delight bird lovers and music connoisseurs alike,the delightful array will include pieces from baroque and classical, to pop tunes and modern masterpieces that include an Irish piece on the lark, a Native-American rendition of a screech owl, busy bird chatter at dawn, and a musical rendering of “flight.” Photos by various wildlife photographers will be projected to accompany the music.
In addition to the music and photos, there will be a sale of beautiful and unique bird-inspired artistic creations by the musicians that includes watercolors on antique sheet music, handspun knitted birds and exquisite paper feathers. We also hope to have bird-inspired painted rocks donated by various artists in Douglas County.
This presentation was envisioned and createdby the Artisan Winds Flute Trio who will donate all the concert proceeds and art sales to help feathered friends through Umpqua Valley Audubon.
Both Artisan Winds and Umpqua Valley Audubon are thrilled to have artists, non-profit groups, and the community coming together to support each other while creating smiles and laughter.
Tickets are $10, for individual; $15 to bring a friend or $20 for the family.
Questions? Call 541-677-0263.