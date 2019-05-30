NORTH BEND — Start doing summer folk dancing with dance leader Stacy Rose at the North Bayside (Glasgow) Grange. Monday classes will be held 7-9 p.m. June 17, June 24, July 1, 8 and 15, then Aug. 5 with the final dance Aug. 19. A suggested donation is $3-5.
One beginning level and one intermediate level dance will be taught each week. Then dance to your favorites by request. We'll learn dances from Wales, Poland, Israel, Scotland, Suriname, Ghana, Macedonia, and much more. No experience or partner is needed. Come alone or bring a group of friends.
Stacy has been teaching international folk dancing locally for 10 years. For more information, call 541-808-1002 or go to stacyrosedance.com.