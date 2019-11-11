FLORENCE — The Community Chorus of Florence, Oregon will give two Christmas Concerts. The first will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and the second at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The annual Christmas Concerts both will be held at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, located at 3996 U.S. Highway 101 in Florence.
The chorus will present both traditional and non-traditional Christmas music. There will be a special performance by the Flo Tones and a harp solo by Sylvia Hartman as added treats.
You have free articles remaining.
These free concerts are open to the public. Donations will be gratefully accepted to support an annual award to the Siuslaw High School vocal art program and for the support of the Community Chorus.
For additional information, call 541 999-7575 or visit web site www.communitychorusflorenceoregon.org