ELKTON — The town of Elkton’s annual Fort Umpqua Days is under new leadership this year as 18-year-old Grace Whitley steps into the lead role.
Fort Umpqua Days is a two-day festival over Labor Day weekend featuring a parade, historic re-enactments, live music, kids’ activities and craft vendors. Most activities are located at the Elkton Community Education Center at 15850 Highway 38. Formerly known as Drift Boat Days, it has existed in one form or another for two decades. When local volunteers constructed a replica of a historic trading fort on the grounds of ECEC, the festival moved to its current location and took on a new name.
According to Mayor Dan Burke, the event’s evolution has mirrored larger changes in the community.
“Elkton has stayed vibrant over the years by welcoming new people and new businesses, like the wineries. This event has a long history in our town and it’s exciting to see a new generation take the reins. We’re in good hands as Grace is a phenomenal young lady.”
Whitley graduated from Elkton High School as class salutatorian and will attend OSU as a Ford Family Foundation Scholar in the fall. She’s been a summer tour guide at ECEC for four years.
“When they asked me to be the coordinator, it was a little intimidating,” said Whitley. “But everyone’s been really supportive. The people who organized it the last few years all joined my team. It means a lot that they trusted me to do this. I hope everybody comes out to celebrate this year.”
The Elkton Community Education Center organizes cultural and educational events in North Douglas County, and serves as a job training site for local high school students. ECEC will celebrate its 20th anniversary during Fort Umpqua Days on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. at a party featuring The Slow Ponies. A complete schedule of events and activities during Fort Umpqua Days is available at elktonbutterflies.com.