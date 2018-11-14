FLORENCE — The eighth annual Crab Crack fundraiser for Florence Food Share will happen 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Florence Events Center, 715 Quince St.
Tickets will go on sale for the Crab Crack after Dec. 1 at Florence Food Share, 2190 Spruce St., Florence. Price is $45 per person and advance purchase is required. Only 400 tickets will be sold, so get your tickets early. The deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 25, 2019. There will be no ticket sales at the door.
Past Crab Cracks have all sold out, so get crackin’ and get your tickets.
Meals will include Oregon Coast Dungeness crab along with pasta, coleslaw, garlic bread, sodas, coffee and a dessert. A no-host bar will be available. There will also be a silent auction during the event that will include a beautiful selection of items.
All proceeds will benefit the hunger relief efforts of Florence Food Share, an emergency and supplemental food pantry serving individuals and households in West Lane County. For more information, to arrange group seating or to purchase tickets, contact Florence Food Share at 541-997-9110 or www.florencefoodshare.org.