Aug. 21, 1935 - Sept. 9, 2019
Duncan Jones, longtime resident of Reedsport, passed away Sept. 9, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's and heart disease.
He was born in Albany on Aug. 21, 1935. He lived in Lebanon where he graduated from high school. He married his childhood sweetheart Beverly Jordan and they eventually moved to Reedsport. He worked for Central Lincoln PUD until he retired. During that time he and Beverly were divorced. He later married Joanne Ekelund. She remained by his side until the time of his death.
Duncan was an avid hunter, fisherman and was known to take his children clam digging which did not make them happy with him. He also loved any kind of cards or games and taught all the grandchildren how to play Acey-Deucy. He never knew a stranger and would never turn down someone in need of help. We might further add he was great with a chainsaw.
He is survived by his wife Joanne Jones; six children Elizabeth Hering (Steve), John Jones (Bunny), Dan Jones (Ginger), Laurie Jarmain (Stuart), Rick Ekelund, and Ticker Ekelund (Karen). He leaves behind eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is survived by six siblings and a multitude or nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, sister and granddaughter.
Duncan’s wishes were that there be a celebration of his life with his immediate family. We know there are many who have stories of Duncan’s life and the family would love to hear from anyone who wants to share. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America@alzfdn.org or to Harbor Baptist Deacon Fund, P.O. Box 1316, Winchester Bay, OR.
