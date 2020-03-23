DOUGLAS COUNTY – Additional changes are being made to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office operations in response to recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
According to a press release from the DCSO, effective March 19, all in-person inmate visitations are suspended until further notice. The Sheriff’s Office understands the hardship this will have on inmates and their loved ones, though they consider it a necessary precaution to ensure the welfare of the inmate population and facility staff.
As an alternative, DCSO has worked with its telephone vendor and arranged for inmates to have two free phone calls per week. Extra calls and video chat is available for a fee at www.icssolutions.com. Calls will reset every Sunday.
The Records Division has also suspended all public fingerprinting services until further notice, including for pre-employment and background checks. The citizen ride-along program is also suspended until further notice.
Concealed Handgun Licensing is being temporarily placed on hold, since the application requires fingerprinting and photographs. People with existing appointments will be rescheduled and given priority once normal operations resume. Renewal applications will still be processed.
Sheriff Hanlin is committed to providing for the peace and security of the county’s citizens and visitors to the area.
“Our community has endured extremely difficult circumstances in the past,” he said. “Residents of this county are some of the most giving and caring individuals in the country. I encourage everyone to remain calm, to follow the recommendations of health officials and to look out for one another. Together we will prevail, just as we have in the past.”
The sheriff’s office will continue to provide law enforcement services 24/7 during the emergency. If anyone has questions, they are encouraged to visit www.dcso.com, call the office at 541-440-4450, or email dcsoinfo@co.douglas.or.us before visiting the lobby.
