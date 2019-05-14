ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have announced that the Douglas County Senior Services third annual Caring for Family Caregivers Conference will take place Wednesday, May 22.
The free conference will feature community partner presentations, relaxation techniques and guest speakers. There will also be community resources, support groups, drawings and refreshments.
Join the day of caring, relax and discover all the caregiver resources available to you. This free conference will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds complex in the Community Conference Hall. The event is open to the public, but is intended for family caregivers. Thanks to the generous sponsors, there is no cost associated with the conference. For more information or to register for the conference, contact the Douglas County Senior Services Department at 541-440-3677.