Overhead steel replacement to close section of Highway 101 in April

REEDSPORT – Starting April 22, a section of north- and southbound U.S. Highway 101, at the Umpqua River Bridge, will be closed from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. to conduct overhead steel replacement. The estimated completion date is April 23. No detours are planned while the work takes place.

City of Reedsport postpones April meetings

REEDSPORT – As a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Reedsport has decided to postpone the April 13 Urban Renewal Budget Meeting and Budget Committee Meeting. The Urban Renewal meeting has been rescheduled to April 20 at 6 p.m. The Budget Committee meeting was rescheduled to April 27 at 6 p.m. Any questions or concerns should be directed to Michelle Fraley at 541-271-3603 ext. 1004.

