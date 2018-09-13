Looking for fresh vine ripened apples? How about something other than what you find at the market? Say something like Akane, Liberty, Wolf River (baking apple), Coos River Beauty, perhaps a Sops of Wine, and maybe two or three more.
Local growers from Fat Dog Farm and John's Farm Fresh Produce will have locally grown organic produce at Sunday Market located in the parking lot near the Visitor Information Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until supplies run out.
The best part about buying locally grown apples is that the grower will give you a taste. You will be amazed how different an apple can taste. Sunday Market will continue through October and each week they will have something new to share.
To find out what they have each week, follow them on at Fat Dog Farm & John's Farm Fresh Produce on Facebook.