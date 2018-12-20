REEDSPORT — Have you ever wondered what is Defeat River? If so, then on Jan. 12 the Fur Trade History Rendezvous may be for you.
Few people know the incredible story of the Defeat River, but an attempt is being made to spread awareness about the event. Defeat River involved fur traders and local natives early in the 19th Century near the mouth of the Smith River. At this Fur Trade History Rendezvous event, two of the brewery's very good friends will tell the story of the Defeat River incident. The presentation will be made by James C. Auld and Jim Hardee who specialize in 19th Century mountain men history and are authors/editors for the Rocky Mountain Fur Trade Journal.
The Rocky Mountain Fur Trade Journal is an academic peer-review publication intended to further the knowledge base and discussion of the Rocky…
The Fur Trade History Rendezvous will include a slide show while you experience eating like a fur trader. Your meal will be prepared in a wood fired oven by the Rust'd Star, the brewery's new neighbors. Ticket prices are guaranteed through Jan. 6, then a slight increase will apply. Currently tickets are $30. Your ticket will include one drink, a wood fired meal, and seat at one of the presentations. Minors over 14 are welcome to attend this event. Presentation times will be 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Defeat River Brewery, 473 Fir Ave. in Reedsport.
Defeat River Brewery regular hours are 2-8 p.m. Questions? Call 541-808-8862.