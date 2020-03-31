REEDSPORT – As community members stay inside during the COVID-19 situation, one dance school in Reedsport is offering a way for kids to stay active using a remote meeting program.
The Time and Tide Dance Company is offering free dance classes for children 3- to 6-years-old. Classes will be held on the Zoom app, allowing participants to watch instructor Laura Brandon in real time and ask any questions. The app is typically used by businesses as a way to do meetings or conferences remotely.
Brandon recalled she tested the idea with her teen ballet class and it worked well. Using the app also received positive reviews from members of dance class groups online. Based on the positive results, Brandon decided to make a class for her younger students as well.
“I thought, what better way to have them still be active in the class with me able to see them,” she said.
The classes are tentatively planned for Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m., to go for approximately 30 minutes. Any changes to the scheduling will be posted on the dance company’s Facebook page or emailed to participants.
Anyone interested in the class is asked to contact Brandon on Facebook Messenger, or by posting on the Time and Tide Dance Company Facebook post. She will then send a link to join the class session.
Brandon recalled her classes usually include guided stretching and activity songs where participants act out the words. Classes typically end with an obstacle course for the kids to go through with things for them to run around and jump on. Parents would be asked to provide items for their home obstacle course.
Currently, the Zoom classes are planned to be held for as long as Governor Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order is in place. However, Brandon said she may look into continuing to hold the classes during the summer as well.
Even if kids don’t want to fully join the dance class, and continue after the stay-at-home orders are lifted, Brandon said it’s still a great way for kids to get exercise and try something new.
Brandon began posting dance lesson videos to her YouTube channel so her students could keep up with their progress after she closed for the social distancing orders. She recalled there’s a dance recital planned with her regular students, and she still plans on having it once everything clears up.
