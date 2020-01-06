SOUTH COAST — The American Red Cross is asking for donations of all blood types and platelets to help with a critical post-holiday need to replenish their supply. As an added incentive, they've teamed up with the NFL to offer donors a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
The Red Cross has particular need for Type O blood. Their press release stated they have less than a three days' supply left. Blood drives will be held all across the South Coast in the coming weeks.
According to the Red Cross, many groups postpone doing blood drives during the winter holidays when many people are traveling or engaging in activities that make giving blood difficult. They estimate that 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer groups to meet patient needs.
"Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. "Declines in donations can affect patient care. That's why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma."
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Anyone who gives a donation of blood or platelets before Jan. 19 will automatically be entered for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIV. The tickets include entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round trip airfare to Miami and a three-night stay at The Alexander All Suite Oceanfront Resort. More information can be found by visiting redcrossblood.org/superbowl.
"The Red Cross appreciates the NFL's support during this crucial time of year when every donation — every donor — matters," said Sullivan. "We hope this may inspire some to make regular blood and platelet donations one of their New Year's resolutions."
Here are upcoming blood drives in the area:
Bandon
1/7/20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 355 Oregon Ave.
1/10/20: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bandon First Baptist Church, 860 Second Street SE
Coos Bay
1/14/20: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Call Resolution, 161 Anderson Ave.
1/16/20: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Bay Clinic, 1750 Thompson Road
You have free articles remaining.
1/28/20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Empire Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave.
1/29/20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Empire Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave.
Coquille
1/7/20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch
Myrtle Point
1/13/20: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Myrtle Point High School, 717 4th St.
North Bend
1/8/20: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Mill Casino, 3201 Tremont Ave.
1/9/20: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway
1/15/20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints North Bend, 3355 Virginia Ave.
1/16/20: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ken Ware Chevrolet, 1595 Newmark St.
1/23/20: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., North Bend High School, 2323 Pacific Ave.
1/24/20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave.