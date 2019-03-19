REEDSPORT — The River Bend Residents Committee is putting on a fundraising Craft & Bake Sale April 13. The sale will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Reedsport Senior Center located at 460 Winchester Ave. in Reedsport.
A number of residents have been gifted by help from the Christmas in July organization, so the committee will be donating a portion of the proceeds to help this Christmas in July, a fine organization with volunteer participants.
The River Bend Residents Committee is a registered nonprofit with the State of Oregon.