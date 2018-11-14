FLORENCE — The Community Chorus of Florence Oregon will pay homage to Leah Goodman at the Dec. 8-9 concerts.
Leah volunteered generously to the Chorus and other venues throughout the years before her unexpected death recently. Taking her place in providing technical sound support to the Chorus this year will be Topher Keppol, whom Leah trained in sound technology. The Goodwin family generously donated the sound equipment for this concert.
The concert, “Sing We Noel,” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 US Highway 101 in Florence.
These performances are free to the public and refreshments will be served after each concert. Donations will be gratefully accepted and will be used to support the Siuslaw High School Music Program and the Community Chorus. For information, call 541 997-3469.