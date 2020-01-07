WINCHESTER BAY — The Umpqua River Lighthouse celebrated its 125th anniversary Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The lighthouse was originally built at the mouth of the Umpqua River, but was rebuilt at its current location after the original collapsed during a storm. The current light was lit in 1895 with a First Order Fresnel Lens of 616 prisms.
The anniversary featured live music, drinks and snacks. There was also a viewing of entries in a photo contest of pictures taken around the lighthouse and museum.