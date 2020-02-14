ROSEBURG — A California man was arrested near the Roseburg Airport on Thursday, Feb. 13, on multiple charges connected to kidnapping and human trafficking.
Roseburg Police initially observed a suspicious rented vehicle parked near the airport. They made contact with Maurice Pierre Hurth, of Suisun City, and three female minors. During the contact it was discovered Hurth had multiple warrants for his arrest from San Francisco, Fairfield and Solano County.
After a brief resistance, Hurth was arrested on the warrants.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered the three minors were recently reported missing from a youth group home near Seattle. They were taken into protective custody and transferred to the Douglas County Juvenile Shelter.
The investigation led to Hurt being charged with three counts each of Trafficking in Persons, Compelling Prostitution, and Custodial Interference in the First Degree, as well as one charge of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree. Hurt has been lodged at Douglas County Corrections while the investigation continues.