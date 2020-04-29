Boris (Skip) Dronoff - 82
Boris (Skip) Dronoff passed away April 12, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones after a two-year battle with cancer. He was an Army Veteran, and was the founder of New Method Cleaners and County Cleaners in Susanville, Calif. He traveled and resided in many places, including New York, Connecticut, Costa Rica, Australia, California, and Arizona, finally settling in the Oregon coastal areas. He was an avid fisherman and animal lover with a special love for birds.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Dronoff (of 31 yrs); son, Darrin Dronoff and daughter-in-law Patricia Dronoff of Utah; daughter, Tanya Dronoff of Calif.; granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Eden Dronoff of Utah; step-son, Robert Janzen of Calif.; step-granddaughter, Cassandra Janzen-Gahler of Minn.; and step-grandson, Timothy Janzen of Del.
Because of his fondness for birds, the family asks that in lieu of cards, etc., donations in his memory be made to his favorite charitable organization, The Oasis Bird Sanctuary in Benson, Arizona (https://the-oasis.org).
