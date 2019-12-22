FLORENCE — The ninth-annual Crab Crack fundraiser for Florence Food Share will happen from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Florence Events Center. Tickets went on sale for the Crab Crack Dec. 10, and advance tickets are required. Only 400 tickets will be sold, $45 per person, with no ticket sales at the door. There will also be a silent auction during the event that will include a selection of items.
Crab Crack meals will include Oregon Coast Dungeness crab along with pasta, coleslaw, garlic bread, sodas, coffee and dessert. A no-host bar will be available.
This year, 50 to-go Crab Crack boxes will be sold, $25 each. Each to-go meal will include one whole crab, pasta, coleslaw, garlic bread and dessert. To-go meals also went on sale Dec. 10 and meals will be available for pick-up from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
All proceeds will benefit the hunger relief efforts of Florence Food Share, an emergency and supplemental food pantry serving individuals and households in West Lane County.
Tickets also will be available 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Florence Food Share located at 2190 Spruce St. in Florence.
For more information, to arrange group seating, or to purchase tickets, contact Florence Food Share at 541-997-9110 or www.florencefoodshare.org.