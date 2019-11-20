FLORENCE — The ninth annual Crab Crack fundraiser for Florence Food Share will happen 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Florence Events Center. Tickets will go on sale for the Crab Crack Dec. 10, and advance tickets are required. Only 400 tickets will be sold, $45 per person. No ticket sales at the door. There will also be a silent auction during the event that will include a selection of wonderful items.
Crab Crack meals will include Oregon coast Dungeness crab along with pasta, coleslaw, garlic bread, sodas, coffee and dessert. A no-host bar will be available.
This year 50 to-go Crab Crack boxes will be sold, $25 each. Each To-Go meal will include one whole crab, pasta, coleslaw, garlic bread and dessert. To-go meals go on sale Dec. 10 and meals will be available for pick-up from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
All proceeds will benefit the hunger relief efforts of Florence Food Share, an emergency and supplemental food pantry serving individuals and households in West Lane County.
Tickets also will be available 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Florence Food Share located at 2190 Spruce St. in Florence.
For more information, to arrange group seating, or to purchase tickets, contact Florence Food Share at 541-997-9110 or www.florencefoodshare.org.