The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment now to give and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice. Give the gift of life – make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Tuesday, Feb. 19 — 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Reedsport Masonic Temple No. 59, 625 Winchester Ave.
Wednesday, Feb. 20 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Reedsport High School, 2260 Longwood Drive
Thursday, Feb. 21 — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bay Area Hospital, 1775 Thompson Road
Friday, Feb. 22 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fred Meyer Florence, 4701 US Highway 101
Wednesday, Feb. 27 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Coquille High School, 499 W Central Blvd.