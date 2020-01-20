FLORENCE — Rehearsals and registration for the Community Chorus of Florence’s Spring Concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, with David Aakre conducting. All singers from high school age and up are welcome. Auditions are not required. However there is a registration fee of $70 to cover the cost of music and administrative expenses. High school students will automatically receive fee waivers.
Rehearsals are Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996, Highway 101 in Florence. The Spring Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, also taking place at the Presbyterian Church.
You have free articles remaining.
For additional information, call 541 997-3469 or check online at www.communitychorusflorenceoregon.org. Registration forms are available online.