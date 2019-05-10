ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Museum is pleased to announce that its newest exhibit, “A Stitch in Time, Crazy for Quilts,” is now open for visitors. The exhibit features a collection of family quilts dating from the mid 1800’s, many of which journeyed over the Oregon Trail, to a fantastic modern “Graffiti” quilt from 2002. The “stars of the show” are four crazy quilts from the 1890’s to early 1900’s. The quilt exhibit will run through June 30, 2019.
Handstitched quilts represent a rich legacy of artistic expression and provide interesting historical documentation from the earliest days of our country to the present. Their unique beauty and craftsmanship will inspire quilt makers and the general public alike. The new exhibit enhances the collection of more than 7,500 cultural artifacts featured in the museum that help tell the ancient and contemporary stories of the Umpqua River Valley.
For more than 50 years, the Douglas County Museum has been collecting, preserving and exhibiting natural and cultural history items. From the snowcapped peak of Mt. Thielsen in the Cascades Mountain Range, through the Umpqua River Valley, then over the Coastal Mountain Range, to the crashing surf of the Pacific Ocean at Winchester Bay, Douglas County traverses an amazingly wide range of elevations and environments. Defined by the watershed basin of the Umpqua River system: North and South Umpqua rivers, and their merger to form the Main Umpqua, Douglas County’s ecological diversity is showcased in Oregon’s largest natural history exhibition – “The Land of the Umpqua’s”.
Located near the Douglas County Fairgrounds, the Douglas County Museum is located off I-5 Exit 123 and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.Additionally, the Lavola Bakken Research Library is open 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: adults, $8; seniors (55+) and military, $5; children 5-17, $2.
For more information, call 541-957-7007 or visit the museum online at www.umpquavalleymuseums.org.