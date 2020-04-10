REEDSPORT – In response to extended school closures, as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Reedsport School District announced they would be implementing Distance Learning for All to ensure students stay on-track through the rest of the year.
Originally the schools were planning on offering supplemental instruction to review what they already learned. With the directive to do distance learning, organized by the Oregon Department of Education, students will be holding normal classes and learning new material with the students and teachers in different locations. In an update from the Reedsport School District, one of its main concerns is continuity of lessons and supporting students until the end of the year.
At present, teachers and staff are working out how to conduct lessons as well as tracking student progress from a distance. Over the last few days, schools have been reaching out to families to offer updates and conference with parents.
Students will be receiving instructional materials soon, with some teachers already prepared to offer guidance. The district noted initial material and guidance will be available by April 13 at the latest.
“They want to get items out as badly as students want to start receiving materials,” said the district’s update, noting materials may not arrive for students in different classes at the same time.
The district added meals will still be available on a revised and improved system. This will include delivery to an increased number of bus stop locations and possibly delivery to driveways. The district is speaking with its transportation contractor to build the most efficient service and delivery options. The schools are developing three options where students would collect a meal, school materials, or both, depending on their needs.
They ask that people with two or more students have only one student collect food and materials. They anticipate this will be a safer practice for everyone given the current health crisis. Regardless of which option is used, every student’s needs will be met.
The district also noted that it is still waiting on information from the state for how to ensure seniors stay on track to graduate at the end of the year. This has been a concern from the community as well and something administrators hope to address as soon as possible.
“Once we have accurate information to share, we will do it,” states their update. “Thank you for all of your patience and support during this time.”
According to Superintendent Jon Zwemke, the district is working under the assumption that schools will reopen at the end of the month. In the event that the closure is extended, or the Oregon Department of Education decides to keep schools closed for the rest of the year, the Reedsport schools will continue with the DLA model.
“We appreciate all of the feedback we have received so far,” states the district. “As we grow in our commitments to service our staff and students, we want to continue to take your feedback and listen to your needs. We will maintain our commitment to communicating the most accurate information we have to you in a timely manner.”
The schools are also providing updates on the school district facebook pages, as well as on the Reedsport School District, Highland Elementary School, and Reedsport Community Charter School websites. They will also reach out to parents through the automated call and text message systems.
