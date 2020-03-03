REEDSPORT — Reedsport Community Charter School students and the community came together last week to donate 23 units of blood to the American Red Cross.
This is the second blood drive this school year that RCCS student Elsa Frakes and Tom Wright, Advisor of the National Honor Society, have coordinated. Senior Elsa Frakes became the host of the blood drives after being nominated by the former National Honor Society President. Red Cross student hosts receive several hundred dollars in scholarship money, t-shirts, and gift cards, along with the satisfaction of knowing they are saving lives.
Junior Ricki McCarty, who donated blood for the first time last week, said, “because so many people are sick out in the world, I wanted to do something that would help.”
Junior Yesenia Velazquez was also donating blood for the first time. Both McCarty and Velazquez were not aware of the community service credit incentive. They both just wanted to play a part in helping others.
If a student or community member would like to donate blood, Frakes will be partnering with the Red Cross to host another blood drive on May 13 in the small gym at RCCS.
