BANDON — The Quality Crafter's Guild will present its annual Holiday Crafts Show on Saturday, Oct. 26. The hours will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in The Barn, located at 1200 11th St. SW in Bandon's City Park.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Local artisans will be selling quilted and knitted items, seasonal decorations, purses/totes, a variety of collectibles and other unique gifts. There will be beautiful jewelry, fleece items, myrtle wood products and they are all hand crafted. The guild will feature vignettes from the seashore, cork decorations, and much more.