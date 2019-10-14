COOS BAY — The Coos County Friends of Public Health will hold its 10th annual Purses for Nurses fundraising event from 2-4 p,m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Monica Catholic Church in Coos Bay. This Harvest Festival Fundraiser, also known as Purses for Nurses, is a silent auction of themed purses filled with gifts donated by local businesses and individuals. The proceeds from the event go to help families in need who receive services through Coos Health and Wellness.
Cost is $30 a seat, in advance, and $35 at the door. To assure a seat at this event, call for reservations at 541-266-6804 by Oct. 22.
Coos County Friends of Public Health is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization formed in 2008, with a mission to enhance local public health services.