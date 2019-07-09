EMPIRE — Cows in peril — Bigfoot blamed! The truth will shock you.
Puppeteers for Fears, who modestly bill themselves as, "The world's greatest puppet rock band and comedy troupe," will present "Cattle Mutilation, the musical," a quintessentially Northwest story of the generational divide, UFO sightings, and the search for Bigfoot — but with puppets.
Cattle Mutilation is a fresh, original script, with live music by Derek Deon and The Vaughans. The show is rated R so its not recommended for the younger set, but for 21 and older.
The Dolphin Playhouse is located at 580 Newmark Ave. in the Historic Empire District of Coos Bay. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, July 12th.
Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for seniors and students, available at (Brown Paper Tickets) https://m.bpt.me/.