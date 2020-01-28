NORTH BEND — Singles, couples and families are all welcome at a special public Contra Dance in North Bend on Saturday, Feb. 1. A Contra Dance is like an old fashioned barn dance with live music and calling.
This family friendly social gathering begins with an introductory lesson at 7 p.m. at the North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane. New dancers are welcome, no prior experience is required. The South Coast Folk Society invites all to celebrate 20 years of hosting popular local dances for South Coast communities.
The talented duo Stacy Rose and Gail Elber (the Little Match Girls) will play lively traditional music on hammered dulcimer, whistle, bouzouki and bodhran. Paul Poresky will guide dancers through every step. All the dances are taught and called, simple walking patterns combined to make a joyful dancing experience. These dances are appropriate for all ages and levels of experience, the steps are easy to learn — circles, mixers, contras and possibly squares, so wear your dancing shoes.
This event is alcohol- and fragrance-free. Refreshments will be available. Doors open at 6:45. Admission is $7, $6 to seniors and students and $5 to SCFS members.
For more information, call 541-404-8267 or visit www.southcoastfolksociety.com.