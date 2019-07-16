COOS BAY — Author Jan MacKell Collins will present and author talk on the prostitution industry of the Wild West. Collins' research spans over 30 years. She will audience members a visual presentation featuring her favorite shady ladies. Some of the topics she will discuss will include: why and how women chose prostitution as their profession; and their influence in the communities in which they worked.
Following the presentation there will be a Q&A. Collins' books will be available to purchase.
This event is hosted by Coos Bay Public Library and will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19.