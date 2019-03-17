COOS BAY — Logos Players will present the Pulitzer-prize winning play “Proof,” opening at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, on Gloria Dei Lutheran Church stage at 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. The show will run two weekends with the production starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights and at 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees. There is complimentary childcare available in the nursery during every performance provided by Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. All seats are $10 and tickets are available online at logosplayers.eventbrite.com or by calling 541-267-2347 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
On the surface, “Proof” is a play about a mathematical proof and the attempt to prove its author’s identity. But the real story is the personal interaction of the four characters in the show; they are authentic and relatable. “Proof” deals with depression, grief, loss, love and humor. The witty and sometimes sarcastic humor woven throughout this dramedy helps make the show compelling and engaging, while not distracting from the real emotions felt by the characters. “Proof” is a play that will make you think, and you'll be discussing it with your friends for days afterwards.
Since its inception in 2009, Logos Players has donated proceeds from its productions to local nonprofit organizations. Proceeds from “Proof” will support South Coast Family Harbor, a child abuse and neglect prevention program. They work with at-risk families to strengthen, support and educate them so that their families can stay intact and not enter foster care. SCFH has a 98.5 percent success rate of keeping families together. The organization depends on fundraising and grants to continue serving families. All services are available at no cost to the families. The organization provides free weekly respite, parenting classes and home visiting. Currently, the greatest areas of need are in the food pantry and baby closet – specifically baby hygiene items (shampoo, bath soap, etc.). Funds raised from “Proof” will be used for these services; donations for the food pantry and baby closet will be gladly accepted at every showing of “Proof.”