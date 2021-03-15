Oregon Community Foundation recently announced that Project Turnkey is gaining even more momentum with three additional grants awarded again this week to properties in Klamath, Medford and Pendleton.
Klamath County was selected to receive one of the next Project Turnkey grants, in the amount of $1.779 million in state funds to purchase and transform a 29-unit motel and 35-stall RV park along Highway 97 in Klamath Falls. “Project Homefront” will initially offer shelter to people vulnerable to or in need of quarantine due to COVID and survivors of the 242 Fire. Longer term, the property will be used to support people releasing from incarceration under the guidance and operation of Klamath County Community Corrections in partnership with Klamath County Public Health. The RV park is envisioned to offer veteran’s housing in the future.
“Housing continues to be one of the largest barriers Klamath County faces in our effort to stimulate significant growth. This project brings us one step closer in accomplishing strategic investments that bring us closer to realizing those goals. I want to thank the Oregon Community Foundation for seeing the need and potential in Klamath County and the many individuals that worked tirelessly to make this come together,” says Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.
Klamath County anticipates the facility to be in use beginning in March.
Co-applicants Rogue Retreat and the city of Medford were also selected to receive a Project Turnkey grant, in the amount of $2.55 million in state funds to purchase and transform a 47-room motel in Medford. Priority will be given to individuals and families displaced by the Almeda Fire, as well as people vulnerable to COVID who need to isolate.
“We’re grateful to the Oregon Community Foundation for helping make this effort a reality. The need for housing in our community is at a dire level and the Almeda Fire only exacerbated the problem,” says Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino. “Myself and the council have made housing a top priority and our support of this project is a step in the right direction to help provide affordable housing options to individuals and families in need.”
Rogue Retreat and the City of Medford anticipate the facility to be in use beginning in March.
Community Action Partnership of Eastern Central Oregon in Pendleton is another Project Turnkey grant awardee, slated to receive $1.269 million in state funds to purchase and transform a 35-room motel in downtown Pendleton. The property will offer non-congregate shelter for a wide range of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
“Oregon faces an unprecedented housing shortage. Project Turnkey is brilliant in its design of providing a roof over the heads of those without one for a fraction of the cost of building new – in some cases probably ten times less,” says Umatilla County Board of Commissioners Chair George Murdock. “The CAPECO plan offers hope and a transition into something more stable for people facing a wide array of challenges including mental health issues, addictions, employment problems and other misfortune. Project Turnkey offers a cost-effective, humane and practical solution that will serve our community well.”
In recent weeks OCF announced four other properties that came online in Ashland, Corvallis, Eugene and Lincoln City.
“The Advisory Committee of diverse stakeholders continues to center equity and local community needs in the decision-making process, said Megan Loeb, program officer, Oregon Community Foundation. “We have a strong pipeline of nearly 30 applicants and are excited to see more projects awarded in the weeks ahead.”
OCF has been studying root causes of Oregon’s dual crisis of homelessness and affordable housing, beginning with research commissioned from ECONorthwest, “Homelessness in Oregon” which provided statewide analysis of the disproportionately large homeless population in Oregon. Motel conversion is one strategic tool to address this crisis. OCF continues to be engaged in solutions across the continuum¾from emergency shelter to transitional housing to affordable housing to affordable home ownership.
About Project Turnkey
The Oregon Legislature allocated a total of $65 million for Project Turnkey for the purpose of acquiring motels/hotels for use as non-congregate shelter for people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness. Two discrete funds were provided by the state: one totaling $30 million to be awarded in counties and tribal communities impacted by the 2020 wildfires; and one totaling $35 million for the remaining 28 counties in the state. Oregon Community Foundation is administering both funds through an application and selection process, with guidance from an Advisory Committee of state, local, and community stakeholders. For more information, please visit Project Turnkey online.
