COOS BAY — Philip Noguere, printmaker, is exhibiting his woodcuts, etchings and monotypes at The Artist Loft Gallery for the month of February.
Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1945, North Bend artist Philip Noguere was drawn to an artist career as early as 3rd grade, when he won First Place in an Abraham & Straus contest for a mosaic portrait of Abraham Lincoln.
All through elementary school he drew horses and Korean War-era jets for his classmates. In high school, he wrote poetry and plays, winning 1st Place in the Florida Forensic Tournament for debate presented a different path.
He was offered a full scholarship to Columbia University in New York, where he earned his B.A. and M.A. in English and Comparative Literature.
At Columbia, Noguere was drawn both to Modernism and Renaissance Literature; but he couldn’t get art out of his system. He squeezed in art history on Italian Mannerism, presenting a paper on Guilio Romano, foremost apprentice of Raphael.
Noguere worked his way up from Copy Cub to Creative Director on Madison Avenue, working for some of the biggest art agencies in the world: J. Walter Thompson, Grey, and Ted Bates. Living in Manhattan for 20 years, he attended and was influenced by nearly every major art show 1960-80.
Noguere moved to North Bend in 2013, taught English and Humanities briefly at SWOCC while actively showing his woodcuts, etchings and monotypes in BAAA and Coos Art Museum shows. Today he lives one mile from the Pacific on a coastal hill and draws water from his own well. “Because I cannot put chemicals in the ground,” Noguere says, “I have returned, with humility, to the ancient art of the woodcut.”
He approaches the woodcut tenderly and precisely, cutting through one layer of oak or mahogany, then rolling relief ink over it and printing it on his own press.
“Day Heron Standing in Oregon Mist” (Grey) is his personal tribute to Ohara Shoson (1877-1945), whose original Black & ‘white “Night Heron Standing in Rain” is a traditional Japanese motif. To make the image his own, Noguere carved “Day Heron Standing in Oregon Mist” (Grey) and “Day Heron Standing in Rain” (Blue) as mirror images of the original.
The Artist Loft Gallery will sponsor a free art workshop entitled Printmaking Without A Press on Saturday, Feb. 16. Philip Noguere will teach a number of very cool graphic techniques on a variety of everyday substrates, including glass, wood, Plexiglass, cardboard, and aluminum foil. All participants will create at least one work of art which is both a drawing on one side and a true print on the other Professional printmaking inks will be provided, along with rollers and paper. Open to beginners and experienced printmakers.
Bring your own drawing pencils, charcoal, watercolor paints/brushes, and lightweight papers if you wish. Printmaking Without A Press will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 at The Artist Loft, 367 Anderson Ave. in downtown Coos Bay. Space is limited register by calling 541-756-4088.